Admirals sign Jachym Kondelik to ATO

The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed center Jachym Kondelik to an amateur try-out contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Last week Kondelik signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Predators that begins for the 2022-23 campaign. He recently capped off his four-year collegiate career at the University of Connecticut by captaining the Huskies to their first-ever appearance in the Hockey East Tournament championship game, where they fell to Northeastern in overtime. In 2021-22, the 6-foot-6, 226-pound center established NCAA career highs in games played (36), goals (12), assists (21), points (33) and plus-minus (+11), en route to multiple Hockey East awards, including a spot on the conference’s Second All-Star Team and being named the Best Defensive Forward. Additionally, Kondelik won 52.1 percent of his faceoffs this season and was tied for sixth among Hockey East skaters in both points and assists.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Kondelik closed out his tenure at UConn with 104 points (28g-76a) in 126 games from 2018-22. His 76 career assists are a UConn NCAA Division I school record, and he was the 29th player in program history to reach the 100-point mark. Kondelik recorded at least 15 assists in each of his four seasons – led by a career-high 22 as a freshman in 2018-19 – and as a junior last season was named to Hockey East’s Third All-Star Team following a 22-point campaign (4g-18a).

Prior to enrolling at UConn, Kondelik skated two seasons for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks from 2016-18, posting 49 points (23g-26a) in 87 games. Born in Hannover, Germany, he represents Czechia on the international level after playing his youth hockey in the Budejovice, Czechia, system. He competed for Czechia in the 2019 World Junior Championship and won gold at the 2016 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kondelik and the Admirals wrap up a four-game roadtrip tonight when they travel to Rockford to take on the IceHogs at 7 pm. The Ads next home game will be on Friday, April 1 when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.