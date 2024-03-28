Admirals sign Campbell, Hanzel; host Rockford Friday

article

The Milwaukee Admirals announced March 28 that they have signed left wing Alexander Campbell and defenseman Jeremy Hanzel to Amateur Try-Out Contracts (ATOs).

In addition, Campbell has signed an American Hockey League contract with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Campbell recently wrapped up his collegiate career, averaging more than a point per game with Northeastern University during the 2023-24 campaign. He tallied a team-best 22 goals and dished out 20 assists for 42 points in 36 games, earning Hockey East Third Team All-Star honors in the process. The Chateauguay, QC native played three seasons at Clarkson University where he totaled 76 points on 34 goals and 42 assists and a +18 rating in 93 games. He was a First Team All-ECAC pick in 2021-22 when he collected 33 points (16g-17a) in 37 contests.

Campbell was a third round draft pick of the Predators (#65 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Hanzel joins the Admirals after concluding a four-year junior career with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. As a defenseman he led the Thunderbirds in scoring in 2023-24 with 60 points on 17 goals and 43 assists in 66 games. Last season he helped Seattle to the Western Hockey League Title after leading the league with a remarkable +70 rating, while posting 48 points (13g-35a) in the regular season and then chipped in 22 points (5g-17a) in just 19 games during the playoffs. He finished his WHL career with 39 goals and 110 assists for 149 points and a +72 rating in 218 contests.

Acquired by the Preds from Colorado in the recent Yakov Trenin trade, Hanzel was originally a sixth-round draft pick (#187 overall) of the Avs in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Admirals get back at it on Friday night when they host the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.