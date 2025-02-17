Admirals beat Moose, moving Milwaukee into 1st place in Central Division

article

What we know:

The Admirals won 5-1 at Canada Life Centre. The win moves Milwaukee into sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 59 points in 49 games.

Texas is in second place with 57 points in 45 games.

Milwaukee outshot the Moose 38-17. It was the first game Milwaukee recorded more than 30 shots in a contest since Jan. 22.

What's next:

The Admirals next visit Chicago on Thursday, Feb. 10. They return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, Feb. 21 to host Henderson.