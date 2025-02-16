Admirals lose to Moose, ending 4-game winning streak

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals lost to the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Sunday, Feb. 16. It ended the team’s four-game winning streak. The Admirals and Moose meet again on Monday, Feb. 17, in Winnipeg.



The Milwaukee Admirals lost to the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, Feb. 16, snapping the team’s four-game winning streak.

What we know:

The 2-1 loss at Canada Life Centre also snapped the team’s five-game points streak.

But the Admirals remain tied for first place in the Central Division with the Texas Stars. Both teams have 57 points.

Manitoba has won four straight over the Admirals, all by one goal.

What's next:

The Admirals and Moose meet again on Monday, Feb. 17, in Winnipeg.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, Feb. 21 to host the Henderson Silver Knights.