Admirals beat the IceHogs in game 3 of Central Division Semifinals
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, May 7.
What we know:
Kieffer Bellows scored a hat-trick and dished out two assists to help the Admirals stave off elimination with a 6-2 win over Rockford in game three of the Central Division Semifinals at the BMO Center.
It was the first career post-season hat trick for Bellows and just the second three-goal game in the playoffs for the Admirals in the past 16 seasons.
Ads Head Coach Karl Taylor improved his record to 14-4 when facing elimination during his six-year tenure with the team.
What's next:
The Admirals will look to even the series at two games apiece on Friday, May 9, in Rockford.
The Source: The Milwaukee Admirals