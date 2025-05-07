Admirals beat the IceHogs in game 3 of Central Division Semifinals

article

What we know:

Kieffer Bellows scored a hat-trick and dished out two assists to help the Admirals stave off elimination with a 6-2 win over Rockford in game three of the Central Division Semifinals at the BMO Center.

It was the first career post-season hat trick for Bellows and just the second three-goal game in the playoffs for the Admirals in the past 16 seasons.

Ads Head Coach Karl Taylor improved his record to 14-4 when facing elimination during his six-year tenure with the team.

What's next:

The Admirals will look to even the series at two games apiece on Friday, May 9, in Rockford.