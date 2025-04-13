Admirals beat IceHogs, head coach Karl Taylor sets Milwaukee's win record

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Rockford IceHogs 2-1 on Sunday, April 13. The win earned head coach Karl Taylor his 243rd victory, which broke the team’s AHL record for career wins. During his time in Milwaukee, the Admirals said Taylor has accumulated a 243-133-31-12 record.



By the numbers:

Taylor, who is in his sixth season as the team’s bench boss, breaks the record that was previously held by current Columbus Blue Jackets Coach Dean Evason.

During his time in Milwaukee, the Admirals said Taylor has accumulated a 243-133-31-12 record, an impressive .614 points percentage. He has led the Admirals to three 40-win seasons and the team has a chance for back-to-back Central Division titles for the first time since the team joined the AHL in 2001.

Karl Taylor (Courtesy: Milwaukee Admirals)

Dig deeper:

The Admirals have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs each season that they have been held while Taylor has been at the helm of the Admirals ship. Milwaukee has won a round in each of the past three post-seasons, the first time in franchise history they have done that, and advanced to the Western Conference Finals in both 2023 and 2024.

His 21 playoff wins with the Ads are second only to Claude Noel (33) in team AHL annals, and he owns an 11-4 record in games where the team faces elimination.