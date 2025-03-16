Admirals beat IceHogs, regaining first place in the Central Division

article

The Milwaukee Admirals regained sole possession of first place in the Central Division with a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, March 16 at Panther Arena.

Matt Murray ended the day as the number one star of the game, tallying 29 saves to top the 20-win mark for the first time in his career. Jake Lucchini and Jake Livingstone were responsible for the two Admiral goals.

The win improved the Ads' record to 31-19-4-6 on the season, good for 72 points, which is one up on second-place Texas and two over third-place Grand Rapids.

With $3 from every ticket going back to Children's Wisconsin, the crowd raised more than $28,000.

The Admirals will hit the road for the next three straight games, with the first stop being Wednesday night, in Lehigh Valley to face the Phantoms. The next home game is Tuesday, March 25 against Manitoba at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.