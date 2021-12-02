Expand / Collapse search

Admirals frozen by IceHogs, 3-1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Admirals
MILWAUKEE - Matt Donovan scored the Admirals lone goal as the dropped a 3-1 decision to the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Malcolm Subban turned aside 21 of the 22 Milwaukee attempts he faced to earn the win for Rockford, while Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots in net for the Ads, but suffered the loss.

The IceHogs jumped out to an early lead when Evan Barratt buried a nice feed from Carson Gicewicz just 3:15 into the game.

Donovan knotted the score for Milwaukee just over half-way through the second on his third tally of the season. Grant Mismash started the play by digging the puck out from the far boards and sending the puck across the ice to Donovan, who walked in from the top of the right circle to the dot and fired a wrister past Hogs goalie Malcom Subban.

However, Isaak Phillips gave the IceHogs a lead they would not relinquish with just 1:28 to play in the opening stanza when he followed his own shot from the right circle, corralled the rebound and tucked it in the left post past an outstretched Ingram.

After an uneventful second period, the Admirals pressed hard to start the third, recording 11 of the periods first 12 shots but they were unable to get one by Subban. Barrett struck again with a power-play marker with just under seven minutes left in the game to make it 3-1 and propel the Hogs to the win.

