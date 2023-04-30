Admirals drop Game 2 vs. Moose in OT

article

Manitoba’s Jansen Harkins scored 1:32 into overtime to give the Manitoba Moose a 3-2 win over the Admirals in game two of the Central Division Semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

The Manitoba victory ties the best-of-five series at a game apiece as things now shift to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Game 4 on Friday at 7 p.m. If necessary a Game 5 would be on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Panther Arena.

The Ads outshot the Moose 7-5 in the first period, but it was Manitoba who picked up the only goal of the season as Nicholas Jones converted a 2-on-1 with 3:07 to go in the opening frame.

Milwaukee tied the game at one at the 5:48 mark of the second frame, courtesy of a Kiefer Sherwood power-play goal. Just 13 seconds after their power play started, Sherwood took a pass from Jordan Gross at the right point, skated in three strides and fired an absolute laser over the glove of Manitoba goalie Oskari Salminen.

The game stayed tied at one until late in the third when Luke Evangelista finished off a two-on-one with Jordan Gross for his first goal of the post-season with 6:37 to play in the game.

The Moose pulled Salminen in favor of an extra attacker, and it paid off for them as Cole Maier scored off a rebound with just 53 seconds to go and force the overtime session and eventually Harkins heroics.