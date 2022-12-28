Admirals come up short against Wolves

article

Kiefer Sherwood scored a goal and added two assists but it wasn’t enough as the Admirals dropped a 4-3 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

Jimmy Huntington chipped in a goal and an assist for the Ads, who were playing their first game following five days off for the Christmas break.

It looked like the game would be scoreless headed into the first intermission, but Huntington picked up his fifth goal of the season, beating Wolves goalie Zach Sawchenko five-hole with just one second to go in the period.

However, it took the Wolves just eight seconds into the second period to level the score at one a Josh Melnick tally. They took a lead they would not relinquish at the 7:16 mark of the second on Williams Lagesson’s fifth of the season and that was followed by a backhand from Vasily Ponomarev from the slot with just over five minutes to play in the second to make it 3-1.

Just 15 seconds later, though Sherwood blasted a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Huntington to cut the Admirals deficit to one. It was Sherwood’s team leading 12th goal of the season.

Chicago got the lead back to two on Ponomarev’s second goal of the game with just over a minute to play in the sandwich frame.

The Admirals would push in the final frame and got within one again on Tim Schaller’s fourth goal in as many games four minutes into the third. Unfortunately that was as close as the Ads would get as they couldn’t find the equalizer even with Yaroslav Askarov pulled for the final minute of the game.

Milwaukee outshot the Wolves 32-24 in the contest and finished 0-for-3 on the power-play.

The Admirals looked to get back on the winning track as they wrap up the home portion of their 2022 schedule by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm on Friday night at Panther Arena.