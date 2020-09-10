Aaron Rodgers shows of arm in new State Farm commercial

Aaron Rodgers is known for throwing footballs, but he shows off his arm in another way in his latest commercial appearance for State Farm Insurance.

In a video posted on the State Farm YouTube channel on Sept. 10 -- available here -- Rodgers appears alongside his furry four-legged friend and "Jake" the insurance agent.

Rodgers and the agent discuss State Farm insurance rates. As they talk, Rodgers and the dog play fetch -- until the quarterback lets one pass fly a little too deep.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Rodgers' arm will also be on display Sunday, Sept. 13 as the Packers take on the Vikings to open the season. Kickoff is set for noon -- only on FOX6.