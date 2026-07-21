The Brief Aaron Rodgers shared photos on Instagram of himself with his family. Rodgers and his parents have been estranged for nearly a dozen years and perhaps longer, according to FOX's OutKick Sports. The quarterback has said the upcoming NFL season will be his last.



Aaron Rodgers said the upcoming NFL season will be his last. And as that chapter of his life on the field nears its inevitable end, a chapter of his life away from it may now be being written.

Aaron Rodgers Instagram post

What they're saying:

Rodgers shared an Instagram post – captioned "Another bonding week. #fam" – that featured photos of the quarterback sharing smiles with his mother, father and others.

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The post garnered more than 250,000 likes and 5,000 comments in less than a day. Former Packers teammates David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb were among those who chimed in with supportive emojis in the comments.

Rodgers family estrangement

The backstory:

Rodgers and his parents, Darla and Ed Rogers, have been estranged for nearly a dozen years and perhaps longer, according to FOX's OutKick Sports.

Neither Rodgers nor his parents ever pointed to one specific reason for the estrangement, which became one of the NFL's most-discussed family stories, OutKick added.

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Rodgers suggested in the 2024 Netflix documentary "Enigma," OutKick said, that the rift from his family started more than a decade earlier due to reasons such as religious beliefs – he grew up in an evangelical Christian environment – and different value systems.

Aaron Rodgers' career

By the numbers:

Rodgers is one of the NFL's most accomplished passers. He's totaled more than 66,000 passing yards and 527 touchdowns with just 123 interceptions over his 21-year career with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

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The quarterback spent 18 of those years in Green Bay. With the Packers, he won four MVP awards, the second most ever by a single player, and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV when the Packers beat the Steelers in 2011.

Rodgers was named a five-time All-Pro by the Associated Press, including four first-team selections. His 10 Pro Bowl selections are the most in Packers history. He is also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, with Tom Brady the only other quarterback.

Rodgers holds the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns and passer rating (among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts). He is second in team history for passing yards, games played and game-winning drives, trailing only Brett Favre who played 25 more games with Green Bay than did Rodgers.