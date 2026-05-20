The Brief Aaron Rodgers said the upcoming NFL season will be his last, a report said. ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor posted the quarterback's comments on X. Rodgers is back with the Steelers, reunited with former coach Mike McCarthy.



Aaron Rodgers said the upcoming NFL season will be his last, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor.

What they're saying:

Pryor, who covers the Pittsburgh Steelers, posted on X that the quarterback answered, "Yes. This is it," when asked if this would be his last year. FOX Sports later posted a clip of Rodgers' response.

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It remains to be seen, of course, whether "this is it" really means "this is it" once the season ends. Green Bay fans, and Rodgers himself, know well how impermanent a retirement can be.

But whenever the time comes, Rodgers has previously said he wants to retire ceremonially with the Packers.

"I was there for 18 years," he said last season. "Regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career. I'll retire a Packer and see what happens after that. I've got a lot of love for the organization [and] my time there.

Reunited with Pittsburgh

The backstory:

The revelation from Rodgers comes less than a week after The Associated Press reported he would return to the Steelers on a one-year deal, reuniting him with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

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Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 years together in Green Bay, where Rodgers blossomed into one of the game’s biggest stars after becoming the starting quarterback in 2008. Green Bay won its fourth Super Bowl and Rodgers earned two of his four MVPs with McCarthy calling the plays.

The 42-year-old Rodgers guided Pittsburgh to an AFC North title last year, throwing for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He seemed to embrace playing for a team whose football roots run deep, much as he did in Green Bay earlier in his career, and now he'll be a Steeler for his 22nd and seemingly final season.

Aaron Rodgers looks on from the field after an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Houston Texans on Jan. 12, 2026. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' career

By the numbers:

Rodgers is one of the sport's most accomplished passers. He's totaled more than 66,000 passing yards and 527 touchdowns with just 123 interceptions over his 21-year career with the Packers, Steelers and New York Jets.

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The quarterback spent 18 of those years in Green Bay. With the Packers, he won four MVP awards, the second most ever by a single player, and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV when the Packers beat the Steelers in 2011.

Rodgers was named a five-time All-Pro by the Associated Press, including four first-team selections. His 10 Pro Bowl selections are the most in Packers history. He is also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, with Tom Brady the only other quarterback.

Rodgers holds the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns and passer rating (among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts). He is second in team history for passing yards, games played and game-winning drives, trailing only Brett Favre who played 25 more games with Green Bay than did Rodgers.

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Editor's note: This story was updated to include more information about Rogers' career.