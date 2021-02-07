5-year-old critical after crash involving son of Chiefs head coach

article

A 5-year-old child seriously hurt in a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid was in "critical condition and hasn’t woken since the crash," according to family.

A relative of the young girl, identified in a GoFundMe as Ariel, gave the update days after Reid was involved in a multicar crash. Two children were injured in the wreck that took place near Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, Feb. 4, but it was the 5-year-old who was left with serious injuries.

"Ariel, 5 years old, suffered swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain. She is in critical condition and hasn’t woken since the crash," the GoFundMe page read.

"Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work that will come. No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this."

The fund was set up to help cover medical expenses and has raised nearly $150,000 as of Sunday, Feb. 7.

Britt and Andy Reid

Reid, the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, did not make the trip to Tampa, Fla., with the team as the organization investigates the crash.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the crash occurred about 9 p.m. on Interstate 435. A vehicle had run out of gas and called for help on the entrance ramp to the highway, and another vehicle parked nearby to assist them. Reid’s pickup truck struck the left front of the first car before hitting the rear of the second car.

Two children in the second car, ages 5 and 4, were taken to the hospital. Their status was not immediately available.

Local television station KSHB reported that Reid told an officer on the scene he had "two or three drinks," according to a search warrant filed just before midnight. Reid then complained of stomach pain and also was taken to the hospital.

The team confirmed late Friday that Britt Reid was involved in an accident, and a person familiar with the decision said he would not coach in the Super Bowl Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made the decision public.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid," the Chiefs said in a statement following their final practice in Kansas City. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Reid began his coaching career as an intern for his father with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. He spent the next two years as a graduate assistant at Temple, his alma mater, before joining his father's original Chiefs coaching staff in 2013.

After two seasons as a defensive quality control coach, Britt Reid was promoted to assistant defensive line coach. He then spent three seasons as the defensive line coach before shifting to outside linebackers for the past two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.