2026 Brewers regular season schedule released; opening day on March 26

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2026 regular season at home against the Chicago White Sox. Opening day is set for Thursday, March 26. Baseball fans can download and print a copy of the 2026 schedule.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26 the team’s 2026 regular season schedule, which begins Thursday, March 26 against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field.

2026 regular season schedule released

What we know:

Milwaukee will open at home for the first time since 2021 and will face the White Sox on Opening Day for the third time in franchise history. The Brewers traveled to Comiskey Park in 1986 and hosted the White Sox at County Stadium in 1995. It will be the earliest Opening Day in team history, which previously was March 27 in 2025.

Following the opening series against the White Sox (March 26, 28-29), the Brewers will complete the first homestand of the season against the Rays (March 30-April 1).



Additional highlights of the 2026 schedule include:

The Brewers will face American League foes in six of their first eight series, including the first road trip of the season to Kansas City (April 3-5) and Boston (April 6-8).

In addition to the White Sox and Rays, Milwaukee will host Interleague series against the Blue Jays (April 14-16), Yankees (May 8-10), Guardians (June 16-18), Twins (August 7-9), Mariners (August 18-20) and Rangers (August 28-30).

Along with playing at Kansas City and Boston, the Brewers will play Interleague series in 2026 at Detroit (April 21-23), Minnesota (May 15-17), Houston (May 29-31), Los Angeles (July 31-August 2) and Baltimore (September 18-20).

The Brewers will face the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark for a three-game series from June 8-10. Milwaukee played a pair of exhibition games against the Athletics in Las Vegas from March 8-9, 2024.

The team’s longest road trip of the season will come July 3-12 with 10 games heading into the All-Star break against the Diamondbacks (July 3-5), Cardinals (July 6-9) and Pirates (July 10-12).

Milwaukee ’s longest homestand will be immediately following the All-Star break, a nine-game stretch in 10 days against the Marlins (July 17-19), Mets (July 20-22) and Rockies (July 24-26).

The Brewers will play at home on Memorial Day (May 25 vs. the Cardinals) and Labor Day (September 7 vs. the Cubs).

What you can do:

You can download and print the full schedule. Home and road game times will be announced at a later date. Game dates are subject to change.