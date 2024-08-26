2025 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers, league seek Wisconsin businesses

article

The Brief The Packers and NFL are making an appeal to Wisconsin businesses. Wisconsin businesses are invited to be part of a program tied to the 2025 NFL Draft. Those businesses could potentially be part of professional services needed by the Draft.



The Green Bay Packers and NFL announced on Monday, Aug. 26 that diverse and local businesses from throughout Wisconsin are being sought to take part in the 2025 NFL Draft in Titletown.

A news release says Wisconsin businesses are encouraged to apply to the 2025 NFL Draft Source procurement program to increase their exposure to Draft subcontracting opportunities including but not limited to: audio/visual, contract labor, event production, heavy equipment, barricade, entertainment, florals, janitorial, catering, concessions, event services, general contractors and transportation. Professional service needs include: business administration, legal, management and advisory, financial, marketing and advertising, and information technology.

Businesses that apply and are accepted into the program will be profiled in an online Member Directory which NFL contractors and partners can leverage to identify local suppliers to fulfill their subcontracting needs. Accepted businesses will also participate in networking and capacity building activities.

Applications are now being accepted and selections will occur over the coming months. Local businesses throughout Wisconsin are encouraged to apply.

Officials say becoming a member of the program is a competitive process; acceptance does not guarantee contracts or RFP invitations. Requests for Proposals (RFPs) from NFL event production companies are expected to be issued in the fall.

To be considered for membership, businesses should meet the following criteria:

Be headquartered in the state of Wisconsin

Have been in operation since April 2022

Be 51% owned and operated by a minority, woman, person with disabilities, LGBTQ+ or veteran individual(s) (each as defined by federal supplier diversity guidelines) and certified by at least one of the NFL approved certifying agencies

Be in good standing and eligible to do business within the State of Wisconsin

Be the direct source of the goods and services offered

Provide a product or service requested by the Green Bay Draft Source Program

Learn more about program eligibility requirements and how to apply for the program.