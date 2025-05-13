2025 Green Bay Packers schedule; early peeks at what's ahead for season
MILWAUKEE - Some of the Green Bay Packers' games for the 2025 season are being revealed as the NFL prepares to launch the full schedule this week.
Eagles at Packers
What we know:
ESPN is reporting the defending NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles will be coming to Lambeau Field on November 10 as part of a Monday Night Football game.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Packers at Bears
What we know:
In week 16 of the NFL schedule, FOX Sports is promoting a double-header weekend that features Green Bay at Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 20 – along with Philadelphia at Washington.
2025 opponents
What's next:
We've known since January who the Packers' opponents will be in 2025; we just haven't know when they will play.
At home, they will face the Vikings, Lions, Bears, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals and Jaguars.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Away, Green Bay will face the Vikings, Lions, Bears, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Broncos and Cardinals.
What's next:
There may be more hints of what's to come in the hours ahead. Watch for the entire NFL schedule to be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. CDT.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by X posts from FOX Sports PR and ESPN.