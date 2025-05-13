2025 Green Bay Packers schedule; early peeks at what's ahead for season

article

The Brief We're getting early hints at when the Packers will be playing in the 2025 season. FOX Sports and ESPN have announced games featuring Green Bay. The entire NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14.



Some of the Green Bay Packers' games for the 2025 season are being revealed as the NFL prepares to launch the full schedule this week.

Eagles at Packers

What we know:

ESPN is reporting the defending NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles will be coming to Lambeau Field on November 10 as part of a Monday Night Football game.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers at Bears

What we know:

In week 16 of the NFL schedule, FOX Sports is promoting a double-header weekend that features Green Bay at Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 20 – along with Philadelphia at Washington.

2025 opponents

What's next:

We've known since January who the Packers' opponents will be in 2025; we just haven't know when they will play.

At home, they will face the Vikings, Lions, Bears, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals and Jaguars.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Away, Green Bay will face the Vikings, Lions, Bears, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Broncos and Cardinals.

What's next:

There may be more hints of what's to come in the hours ahead. Watch for the entire NFL schedule to be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. CDT.