2025 Green Bay Packers game themes at Lambeau Field

The Brief The Packers announced game themes and activities for 2025 home games at Lambeau Field. Winter Warning, 1923 Classic, Packers Vs. Cancer and Salute to Service are on the schedule for Lambeau Field.



The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday, Aug. 15, the game themes and activities for each 2025 home game at Lambeau Field.

Game themes for 2025

What we know:

A news release says the Packers will open the season at home for the first time since 2018, facing the Detroit Lions at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7. The game will celebrate Kickoff Weekend, presented by SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, Polaris and Verizon, with a free concert on Saturday night featuring The Black Crowes in the Lambeau Field parking lot. Kickoff Weekend will also feature the team’s annual celebration of Packers Alumni Weekend, with dozens of alumni from different eras attending and a special tribute to the 15th anniversary of Super Bowl XLV planned.

Just four days later, the Packers will take on the Washington Commanders in a Thursday night matchup presented by Oneida Casino Hotel that will also feature the team’s "Winter Warning" whiteout uniforms and matching alternate helmets for the second year. Fans are asked to "Unite and Wear White" to create a blizzard effect in the stadium under the lights, with a special line of Winter Warning gear available in the Packers Pro Shop. Halftime will include a ceremony featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Sterling Sharpe as his name is unveiled on the Lambeau Field façade in honor of his recent induction.

After two road games and a bye week, the Packers will return to Lambeau Field on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 3:25 p.m. to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the annual Packers Vs. Cancer game, presented by Emplify Health by Bellin. The game will honor cancer survivors and those fighting the disease, with more information to be announced about this year’s campaign in the coming weeks.

The next month, the Carolina Panthers will visit Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 2, at noon. Fans attending this game, which is presented by Sentry, will see the debut of the Packers’ brand new 1923 Classic uniforms with the first-ever "leather" painted helmet in the NFL. With a 1923 Classic line of apparel available in the Packers Pro Shop, game attendees are invited to take part in the throwback fun, too.

The matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on Nov. 10 will honor those who have served their country with the Salute to Service game, presented by Fleet Farm. The game will feature programming aimed at showing appreciation for military members and veterans, with more details to be announced soon.

The home slate continues with a contest against the Minnesota Vikings at noon on Sunday, Nov. 23, presented by Miller Lite. The game will feature the My Cause My Cleats initiative, where players have the opportunity to wear custom cleats that highlight a cause or nonprofit organization of their choice. Next, the Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 7, at Lambeau Field, with the game presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar set to highlight the Walter Payton Man of the Year award; nominees throughout the league will be recognized that week, including the Packers’ nominee. To wrap up the regular season, the Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Chevrolet, will take place against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 27 or 28, with extra giveaways aimed at thanking Packers fans for their support throughout the season.

For more information about each game as it approaches, you are invited to visit packers.com/gameday.