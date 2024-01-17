2024 Milwaukee Brewers giveaway schedule unveiled

article

The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 17 the team's 2024 promotional giveaway schedule with an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets early, before individual tickets go on sale to the public.

Fans can purchase individual tickets to all 12 promotional giveaway games in an early presale, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. – and concluding Sunday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase during this early window to secure seats to some of the most popular games. The next opportunity to purchase will be when individual game tickets go on sale to the public next month. Tickets can be purchased at brewers.com/Giveaways with a limit of 12 tickets per game. All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.

This season will include 12 promotional giveaways highlighted by two bobblehead days: Sal Frelick Bobblehead on Saturday, June 15. Anticipation will also be high for the Brewers Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball Jersey on Saturday, April 6. Other gate giveaway game highlights include the City Connect Replica Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Brewers Puffy Vest on Saturday, Sept. 21.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The giveaways below will be provided to the first 30,000 ticketed fans, with two dates noted (*) offered to the first 10,000 ticketed fans.

Saturday, April 6 – Brewers s Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball Jersey

Saturday, April 27 – City Connect Tumbler

Sunday, May 12 – Brewers Belt Bag*

Saturday, June 15 – Sal Frelick Bobblehead

Sunday, June 16 - Brewmaster Shirt (for fans age 21+)

Saturday, July 13 – Brewers Image Viewer

Saturday, July 27 – City Connect Hawaiian Shirt

Saturday, Aug. 10 – City Connect Replica Jersey

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Brewers Bobblehead TBA

Saturday, Sept. 7 – Brewers Soccer Jersey

Saturday, Sept. 21 – Brewers Puffy Vest

Saturday, Sept. 28 – Bernie’s Chalet Snow Globe

More information on Community and Theme Nights, as well as other promotions will be announced at a later date.