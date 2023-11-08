2023 Milwaukee Brewers Clubhouse sale scheduled for Dec. 1-2

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8 that its Annual Clubhouse Sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field.

The Clubhouse Sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.

A news release says the Clubhouse Sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fans may access the sale by entering through the Left-Field entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level. The event is cashless; admission and parking are free.

Brewers Suiteholders and Full Season Seat Holders will gain special early access on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from noon to 6 p.m. while all Season Seat Holders are able to shop on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers Clubhouse Sale (2022)

With every purchase of $100 or more at this year’s Clubhouse Sale, fans will receive their choice of a complimentary Brewers tumbler or water bottle (while supplies last). During the Clubhouse Sale, and extending through Sunday, Dec. 3, kids can eat FREE at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard with a purchase of an entrée item.

Milwaukee Brewers Clubhouse Sale (2022)

In conjunction with Northwestern Mutual, the official financial planning partner of the Brewers, fans who choose to "round-up" at the register at this year’s Clubhouse Sale will support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Through the expanded partnership announced earlier this season, which included Northwestern Mutual as the first-ever jersey patch partner and both organizations’ commitment to funding research, raising awareness, and supporting families impacted by childhood cancer, Northwestern Mutual Foundation has committed to match the total amount from all "round-up" donations at the completion of the sale. Fans shopping the Clubhouse Sale can also enjoy lemonade, compliments of Northwestern Mutual.