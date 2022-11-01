2022 Brewers Clubhouse Sale: Up to 80% off merch, game-used memorabilia

article

The Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale is back just in time for the holidays!

The team announced the sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field. The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.

A news release says the Clubhouse Sale will be open to fans from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fans may access the sale by entering through the Hot Corner entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level. The event is cashless; admission and parking are free.

Brewers suite holders and full-season seat holders will gain special early access on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. while all season seat holders are able to shop on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In conjunction with Northwestern Mutual, fans who choose to "round-up" at the register at this year’s Clubhouse Sale will support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.