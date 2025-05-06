FOX Focus Shines Light on the Human Side of Milwaukee Police Officers

This content was provided by our sponsor, Milwaukee Police Department. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

In a recent segment of Fox Focus, host Meg McKenzie sat down with Milwaukee Police Officers Theodore Chandler and Raul Ornelas for a candid conversation about their personal journeys, life on the force, and the role of community connection in modern policing.

The segment delved into what inspired each officer to join the department. Theodore Chandler opened up about his challenging youth, explaining how his difficult past motivated him to forge a positive path and serve his community. "I wanted to be someone others could look up to," Chandler shared. Now the first police officer in his family, he credits those early life experiences for guiding him toward a career in law enforcement.

For Raul Ornelas, the spark came during high school when a retired officer encouraged him to consider policing. Eight years into his career with the Milwaukee Police Department, Ornelas actively participates in local events and mentorship programs, seeing these activities as essential to bridging the gap between officers and the communities they serve.

Both Chandler and Ornelas stressed that police officers are more than just enforcers of the law. "We’re human beings first," Ornelas noted. "When we engage in community events or mentor young people, it shows we’re relatable — we’re here to help, not just to police."

They also highlighted how rewarding and unpredictable their work can be. The officers hope to change public perceptions about policing by offering a look at the profession from the inside out. Their message to potential recruits: consider the impact you could make, both in and out of uniform.

The Milwaukee Police Department encourages anyone interested in learning more about local law enforcement careers to visit https://city.milwaukee.gov/police for resources and recruitment opportunities.