Ashley HomeStore’s Throwback Sale proves how prices are the same from 40 years ago!

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

President and CEO Bill Fonti, owner of the Ashley stores in Wisconsin recounts pricing of furniture from forty years ago. His family-owned business started with Furniture and ApplianceMart in Stevens Point and has only grown ever since. Bill keeps a collection of old news advertisements with sofas priced at $399. Customers can still purchase a sofa for that same price! During Ashley HomeStores Throwback Sale, we are highlighting the best deals around. While most companies talk about inflation, the same cannot be said for furniture!

Ashley Furniture Industries starting in Arcadia Wisconsin in 1970 and has completely revolutionized the furniture industry. Always pushing to improve the quality of furniture and drive the cost down while keeping up with trending styles and quality.

Ashley HomeStore Throwback Sale is featuring special pricing and financing is available. We are a family and employee owned company that loves to create beautiful rooms together with our guests. We combine great value and inspire individual styles, while also offering our guests the freedom to bring their own interior design ideas to life. Our goal is to improve the quality of people's lives by making amazing rooms together.

Visit us at any Ashley HomeStore location or AshleyHomeStore.com for the best deals!