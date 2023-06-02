Milwaukee Highland Games returns for its 86th year
Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a preview of the event that’s a family fun celebration of all things Scottish.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Milwaukee Highland Games is Wisconsin’s oldest and original Scottish games festival, and it’s back for its 86th year. Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a preview of the event that’s a family fun celebration of all things Scottish.
Milwaukee Highland Games is Wisconsin’s oldest and original Scottish games festival
Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a preview of the event that’s a family fun celebration of all things Scottish.