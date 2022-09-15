Expand / Collapse search

Financial vows for a happily ever after

MILWAUKEE - Happily ever after is everyone's goal when getting married, but when it comes to money, that fairytale ending might be out of reach.

Brad Allen from Drake & Associates shares four financial vows to make before walking down the aisle. 
 

