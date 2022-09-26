KENOSHA, Wis. - There’s no shortage of Fall fun at Jerry Smith Farm in Kenosha. Brian Kramp is with the owners of the 47-year-old farm, where your family can navigate the corn maze, eat caramel apples and take fun family photos.
Fall family fun at Jerry Smith Farm
Brian Kramp checks out Jerry Smith Farm in Kenosha
There’s no shortage of Fall fun at Jerry Smith Farm in Kenosha
Brian Kramp checks out Jerry Smith Farm in Kenosha
Brian Kramp is with the owners learning more about this one-of-a-kind farm that’s stacked with fun activities for your family.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday, Sept. 26 signed an ordinance establishing Juneteenth Day as an official city holiday.