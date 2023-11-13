MILWAUKEE - Deep Lake Future is an interactive art exhibit that was built by 25 local artists to transport guests into the future when the Great Lakes become flooded. How is that pulled off? Brian Kramp is with the founder of this unique art exhibit where guests can explore interactive sculptural elements, hidden passageways, and even a rainbow cave.
Deep Lake Future; Immersive adventure in Walker's Point
Deep Lake Future is an interactive art exhibit that was built by 25 local artists to transport guests into the future when the Great Lakes become flooded. How is that pulled off? Brian Kramp is with the founder of this unique art exhibit where guests can explore interactive sculptural elements, hidden passageways, and even a rainbow cave.
Making Cybernetic Seaweed
Brian Kramp is at Deep Lake Future learning how some of the pieces are created.