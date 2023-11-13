Expand / Collapse search

Deep Lake Future; Immersive adventure in Walker's Point

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Deep Lake Future is an interactive art exhibit that was built by 25 local artists to transport guests into the future when the Great Lakes become flooded. How is that pulled off? Brian Kramp is with the founder of this unique art exhibit where guests can explore interactive sculptural elements, hidden passageways, and even a rainbow cave.

Making Cybernetic Seaweed

Brian Kramp is at Deep Lake Future learning how some of the pieces are created.