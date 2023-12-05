Expand / Collapse search

Country Christmas; Over 1 million lights displayed

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas features over 1 million holiday lights festively displayed along a mile-long trail that winds through the woods. Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at what guests can expect when they visit this local tradition that has been around for 28 years in Pewaukee.

