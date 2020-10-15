Open Record: Virtually (In)Accessible

It's been seven months since COVID-19 shutdowns began and sent people scrambling. Since March, we've all changed the ways we get our information. Now, we know some of those changes might be here to stay. In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire dive into the changes they've seen to freedom of information.

Hear how public meetings have made a shift and why some changes are drawing criticism. Another way we get our information, through open records requests, has seen changes, too. You'll learn about the effect COVID-19 has had on getting those requests fulfilled and why delays in the process are causing challenges. Plus, Bryan and Amanda explain why this all matters, what it means for you, and what the changes say about the way our systems work.