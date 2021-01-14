Open Record: The push for change

When you're pregnant, there's plenty of decision-making happening: Will I get an epidural during labor? How will I pay for day care? Will we find out if the baby is a boy or a girl? Pregnant health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 are now the first in line to make a big decision with limited data: Should they get the COVID-19 vaccine? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire explains her most recent story that focuses on pregnant health care workers and their decision to get (or not get) the COVID-19 vaccine.

From past research to the reason pregnant women aren't included in a lot of medical trials, Amanda breaks down why there's very little research when it comes to how vaccines and drugs affect pregnant women. We also learn the recommendations for pregnant women coming from local experts and researchers across the country. Plus, how you can weigh the decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine if you're pregnant and what the future of medical trials that include pregnant women look like.

