Open Record: The politics of police shootings

Officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake
KENOSHA, Wis. - In the days following the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, there were protests, violence, finger-pointing and a community looking to heal. Also in the spotlight: The politics of police shootings. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about everything from a package of police reform bills proposed by Governor Evers to the most recent visits to Kenosha by President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Jason also explains the responses coming from elected officials following the police shooting in Kenosha and a recent special session on police reform that ended without debates or votes.

Soon after arriving in Kenosha, a visit made over the objections of state and local leaders, President Trump toured the charred remains of a block besieged by violence and fire.

Joe Biden’s trip to Kenosha is testing his pitch that he’s a unifying figure. ​

Republicans started the session and recessed in both the Senate and Assembly in less than 30 seconds. That satisfied requirements of the law that they meet, even though almost no lawmakers were present. It's a tactic Republicans used in November when Gov. Tony Evers tried to force them to take action on gun control bills.