Open Record: The politics of police shootings

In the days following the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, there were protests, violence, finger-pointing and a community looking to heal. Also in the spotlight: The politics of police shootings. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about everything from a package of police reform bills proposed by Governor Evers to the most recent visits to Kenosha by President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Jason also explains the responses coming from elected officials following the police shooting in Kenosha and a recent special session on police reform that ended without debates or votes.