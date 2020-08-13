Open Record: Telehealth Trends

article

We all know the coronavirus has changed so much in our day-to-day lives and that includes our health care. Many people have shifted to seeing doctors and various specialists virtually. Telemedicine numbers have never been higher and experts say how we're treated by medical professionals could potentially be changed forever. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire shares a recent conversation she had with the medical director of Addiction Services at Ascension Wisconsin All Saints.

David Galbis-Reig is also the president of the Wisconsin Society of Addiction Medicine. Amanda and David dive into an issue affecting everyone: How your health care has evolved in the era of COVID-19. One of the main topics of their conversation revolves around addiction -- from opioids to methadone.

