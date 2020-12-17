Open Record: Supreme Court spotlight

Take yourself back to the 2020 November election, because that's where a lot of the recent flurry of State Supreme Court cases start. Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight because of those cases and the rulings could impact you going forward.

In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the Wisconsin State Supreme Court cases being heard right now. Jason explains how this year's election played out differently than in years past. The team talks about the recent court decisions, lasting implications of each one, and other cases in the court right now.

For complete coverage of the latest political news across Wisconsin, click HERE.