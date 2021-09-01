Open Record: School lunch debate

A local controversy makes national news. A unanimous school board vote prompts hate mail and threats. At the center of all of this: A school lunch debate in Waukesha. How did we get here? What comes next? In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the issue. Jason explains how the school lunch programs work and the arguments for and against them. The team breaks down the school board re-vote that happened this week. Plus, you'll hear some of the graphic threats members of the school board received following national attention to the issue.

In our Off the Record segment, Bryan Polcyn reveals his dislike of anything 'pickled' and learn what ingredient has Jason Calvi feeling woozy.

