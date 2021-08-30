Threats aimed at Waukesha School Board members after free lunch debate

Threats and lots of swearing leveled against Waukesha School Board members.

FOX6 got our hands-on emails and voicemails, and we must warn you---they're graphic.

One email says "I hope you get hit by a bus."

Monday afternoon, the school board hosts a special meeting to revisit an issue that led to national controversy.

The debate centers on free meals for all students.

Waukesha's school board opted out and planned to return to free and reduced-priced lunch for lower-income students.

One email wishes one member and her children to choke and die.

Or one email said, "you’re about to get ruined."

Another wishes a board member to die by suicide.

Another that she "I hope you are harassed and bullied to the point where you have to resign your position."

Voicemails left for Waukesha school board members.

"Your school board is made up of hateful, loathsome, evil monsters. I hope they come for you with torches and pitchforks," one voicemail said.

"You should be absolutely ashamed of yourselves for absolutely passing this, and I wanted to let you know. the world is absolutely watching you and disgusted by Wisconsin and particularly Waukesha," said another.

In June, the board voted unanimously to opt-out of the federal program providing free meals to all students, regardless of income.

"How dare you? Become spoiled because they get to eat? Food is now something that you are spoiled about? I hope you go home and somebody takes your paycheck because you might be getting a little spoiled," said another voicemail.

Karin Rajnicek

A Washington Post headline and many of the comments referenced Karin Rajnicek’s words at a May committee meeting:

"For 17 years they have been packing their own lunches every day, cause school lunch is too expensive for us. I had three kids. I had them, so I am going to feed them. I think that’s the responsibility of an adult. We have 300 (is it 300 this year?) homeless kids in our population, but we have help for them. And we have free and reduced lunch for our low-income families and all of that. But when you make a blanket, everything’s free for everyone. That means that there are people out there that do not have kids that are paying for my kids to eat. Can we just get back to, ‘if I have children, I should be able to provide for them and if can’t, there is help for them?’ Stop feeding people who can provide for them. I feel that this is a big problem. And it’s really easy to get sucked into and to become spoiled and to think it’s not my problem anymore. It’s everyone else’s problem to feed my children. So I don’t agree with it at all. Every time I hear the word "free," I just think it’s not free. Because it doesn’t grow on trees. We’re not going around picking money off. It’s other people paying for our children to eat. And when we can provide for that in our own way in our own family, I think it’s wrong for us to take it."

It was a unanimous decision in June. Some of the reasons given at the time: food was going to waste and that poorer students would be helped without having to give free meals to all.

Opponents of the board's June decision say the program is helping kids who might be struggling but not able to qualify for the normal free or reduced lunch program.

Monday, the board will revisit the decision---and could return to free meals for all students.

"It doesn’t matter if they absolutely qualify, because I know my father fluctuated with his pay. Sometimes we did, sometimes we did not qualify for those free lunches and free breakfasts. And I can tell you on the days that I went hungry in school, I had friends treat me differently because I could tell they had pity on me."

"I was on reduced lunch for a couple of years. A little about my story: My dad got hurt at work and became disabled, and a couple months later my mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she slowly passed."

