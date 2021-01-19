Open Record: Rollout roadblocks

Researchers around the world produced COVID-19 vaccines faster than anyone thought possible. However, getting that vaccine into human arms is proving to be a monumental challenge. More than 11 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, but tracking data shows Wisconsin is lagging behind. In this edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into how Wisconsin's vaccine rollout compares to other states across the country.

They explain how the distribution process works, the 'choke points' in the system, and how phasing planning affects all of it. They also discuss when the general public can expect to get vaccinated and what that might look like.

