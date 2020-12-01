Open Record: Prison outbreaks worsen

While COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Wisconsin, the state's prison system is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. Right now, 25 adult institutions have active COVID-19 cases. Three of those prisons still have hundreds of infected inmates. So, how is the virus getting into those facilities? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about a recent FOX6 investigation that revealed something that could be contributing to the severity of these outbreaks.

The team explains why a staffing shortage could translate into COVID-19 cases. You'll hear reaction from the Department of Corrections and ACLU. You'll also learn why HIPAA could impact the prison staff's ability to keep sick inmates from being around healthy ones.

