Open Record: No DNC in MKE

The last hope for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee is dashed as presidential candidate Joe Biden announces he will not come to Wisconsin to accept the party's nomination. This, as the pandemic continues to affect people and events across the country. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on the episode. Jason had a busy Wednesday, as DNC news continued to come in throughout the day. Jason explains what this week's announcements mean for both the DNC and the city of Milwaukee.

[protected-iframe id="7789c9101e34900c0e01187364746027-28572324-38216778" info="https://art19.com/shows/96073ef7-e210-4857-9b7a-5664a0e2fc69/episodes/8be3dd57-a0cb-4a93-a106-afd17509f307/embed" scrolling="no"]

You'll also learn what will be going on the week of the DNC, as no in-person events will happen. The team also talks about the impact this will have on Milwaukee businesses hoping for an economic boost. Plus, hear what Democratic leaders are saying about the talk that's already started about bringing the DNC back to Brew City in 2024.

Related show links:

Joe Biden, convention speakers won't travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC due to COVID-19 concerns

Mayor Barrett speaks out after news Joe Biden, convention speakers won't travel to Milwaukee

Service, hospitality industry hurt by decision to to make DNC nearly entirely virtual

Advertisement

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record