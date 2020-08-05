Joe Biden, convention speakers won't travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC due to COVID-19 concerns

The Democratic National Convention Committee announced Wednesday, Aug. 5 that Joe Biden along with speakers for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee due to COVID-19 concerns.

Biden will instead address the nation and accept the Democratic nomination from his home state of Delaware.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Statement from Gov. Tony Evers regarding the 2020 DNC:

"The upcoming Democratic convention is different than we’d imagined. A lot has changed since we set out on this journey more than a year ago now, but the one thing that hasn’t is Democrats’ commitment to putting health and safety first. It has never been more important for elected officials to lead by example—that’s the kind of leader Joe is, and that’s the kind of president we need. I know he will continue to have a presence in Wisconsin, virtually or otherwise, and I look forward to doing everything we can to win Wisconsin."

Statement from Peggy Williams-Smith, president/CEO of VISIT Milwaukee:

“We are deeply disappointed that the DNC will not be the convention we had hoped for or the convention Milwaukee deserved. We understand that the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the entire nation, and that the decisions made by the convention organizers are designed to protect public safety. I want to thank all of our hotel partners, retail businesses, restaurants, bars, event venues, attractions, businesses, donors, and elected leaders who have worked tirelessly for the past 2+years to bring the DNC to Milwaukee. Your dedication, patience, and flexibility has united us as a community to brag about what an amazing city we live in. I am so sorry this will not be the event we wanted it to be. I will continue to work with DNC officials to garner any Milwaukee-centric coverage we can get out of the event.”

Advertisement

Statement from WisGOP Chairman Andrew Hitt:

“Now that Joe Biden is formally abandoning the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, it’s becoming clear that Democrats have not learned from their mistakes in 2016 and are poised to repeat them again in 2020.

“Joe Biden has not visited the state of Wisconsin once this year and now is using coronavirus concerns as an excuse for his absence despite recent travel to other states. What’s even more clear in Joe Biden’s refusal to travel to even take a private plane to Milwaukee to accept his party’s nomination in a nearly empty room, is that he would rather use the COVID-19 pandemic for political gain rather than lead the country.

“Do Democrats think that they can keep Joe Biden hidden in his basement through Election Day?”



