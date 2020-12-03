Open Record: Mistake or fraud

Since the pandemic hit in early March, Wisconsin's unemployment system continues to get flooded with claims. At FOX6, while we hear from a lot of viewers caught up in the red tape, we are also getting a lot of calls about unemployment fraud. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators talk about two sides of the coin: The victims of fraud and the people who say they're falsely accused.

Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on the episode to talk about the influx of claims seen by the Department of Workforce Development. Jenna explains a story she recently did about unemployment fraud and the number of cases of identity theft happening across the state. On the flipside, Amanda talks about two claimants who say they were falsely accused of unemployment fraud after making honest mistakes.

