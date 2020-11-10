Open Record: It's only the beginning

We've been living in a COVID-19 world now for eight months and it appears our way back to normal is a vaccine. However, developing that vaccine is only the beginning. Why is the process so complicated? Once the vaccine is released, who gets it first? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Jenna recently went to Madison's UW Health to meet with researchers and doctors to talk about UW Health's participation in the final phase of the AstraZeneca trial. The team talks about what we know right now about the vaccine's development, what kind of supplies hospitals would need to administer it, and they dig into Wisconsin's priority list for distribution. Plus, most clinical trials last 8-10 years. With this COVID-19 vaccine trial spanning a much shorter time, can the public have confidence in the safety and results.

