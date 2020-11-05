Open Record: It's not over yet

It's been a wild ride, but the 2020 election isn't over just yet. We're still waiting on results from several battleground states. Wisconsin flipped to blue and made its pick for the White House by half a percentage point. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about all things elections.

Jason helps break down where the presidential race stands right now and reminds listeners why results are slow to come in this year. The team also explains what the process will look like when we do get official results. Jason digs into the data of Wisconsin voter turnout and the potential for a recount in the race for President. The team also takes some time dispelling myths circulating on social media.

