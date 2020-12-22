Open Record: Hindsight is 2020

The year is nearly over, and many of us are focusing on what's ahead rather than looking back on 2020. We know, a lot of bad things happened in 2020, but what about the good stuff that happened over the last 12 months? In this episode of Open Record, the podcast team focuses on the positives of 2020. From more animals being adopted to technology making it easier to stay in touch with people and streaming services to companies that got a COVID-19 vaccine on the market in record speed.

The Open Record team shares personal and professional successes and you'll even hear from a few of our FOX6 colleagues about what they're thankful for in the year 2020. This is the last Open Record for 2020. We'll be back in 2021 rested and ready to go!