Open Record: COVID-19 vaccine

Just today, a 90-year-old woman in the UK became the first person to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, outside clinical trials. Here in the United States, we're just days away from the FDA hearing its first case for approval. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators dig into the coronavirus vaccine.

They take listeners through what we know so far about the different vaccines and how Wisconsin plans to distribute them. You'll learn more about the process of developing the vaccine and the approval process. The team also explains what happens after people start getting vaccinated.

