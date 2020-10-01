Open Record: Child care crisis

People are putting children on day care wait lists before they're even pregnant. That's how tough it is to find quality care in Wisconsin and that was before the pandemic. Now, the problem is getting worse and fast. If child care is the key to reopening the economy, what happens when that key starts to disappear? In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about Wisconsin's child care landscape and explain why it isn't in great shape.

Amanda's recent story about this issue digs into how the problem started and why it wasn't in a good place even before COVID-19 hit. You'll also learn how child care providers have changed the way they operate, the challenges they're dealing with, and what the long-term looks like for child care center, parents, and the economy.

Related story links: