Open Record: A slow roll

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and across the country continue to soar. Those steady numbers mean hospitals are at record capacity. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire examine the efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine around the world. They talk about why it's happening slower than promised and where that leaves Wisconsin residents.

You'll hear about some health care providers who say they're struggling to get information about how they'll get the vaccine. The team also talks about which 'phase' of distribution we're in and details about the new variant of COVID-19.

For the most complete and up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.