Open Record: A look in the mirror

The future for Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales remains uncertain and he isn't shy to say that in his own words. This, as deadlines loom surrounding directives handed down by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. In this edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire invites FOX6 reporter Suzanne Spencer on the episode.

Spencer talked candidly with the chief during a recent one-on-one interview. Chief Morales touched on the future of the Milwaukee Police Department, security issues surrounding the upcoming Democratic National Convention, and answered questions about whether MPD's new weapons have a safety defect. Morales explains what paperwork he'll file this week, as it relates to the directives, and what we can expect to happen before the next deadline.

