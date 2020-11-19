Deff-initely Milwaukee: Filling the need with Hunger Task Force's Sherrie Tussler

It's a problem that's plagued southeast Wisconsin for a while and this year's pandemic has only inflated the number of people in our community who are hungry. Ever since Sherrie Tussler became Executive Director of Hunger Task Force in 1997, she's never experienced a year like this. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with Tussler to talk about how COVID-19 has affected Hunger Task Force.

Tussler explains how her small crew has risen to the challenge and one of the good things she hopes comes out of this pandemic. You'll also learn what hot pepper-loving gorillas have to do with the Hunger Task Force Farm.

