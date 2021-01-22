Deff-initely Milwaukee: Chatting cheese with Crave Brothers' George Crave

This couldn't be a podcast in America's Dairyland without some focus on cheese. Many of us eat it and love it, but how much do we actually know about cheese? In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh talks with George Crave. He's the head cheesemaker and one of four brothers behind Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo.

George has traveled the world studying the art and science behind the process and now Crave Brothers makes some of the best mozzarella, curds, and more. In this episode, you'll learn some of the secrets behind cheese production, the best and weirdest cheeses Crave has tasted, and how they can power the entire farm and factory with manure.

