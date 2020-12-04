Deff-initely Milwaukee: Agricycle Global's Josh Shefner

Picture this: You're working with tens of thousands of farmers around the world who rely on your company for their livelihoods. Imagine handling all that at the ripe age of 23. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh talks with Josh Shefner, founder and CEO of Agricycle Global, a Milwaukee-based group that helps women in Africa and the Caribbean produce dried fruit that's sold here in the U.S.

While you may not recognize the name, Shefner has an incredible story. You'll learn how a college project at MSOE turned into his life's work.

